🏥 Westerville, Ohio Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Westerville, OH is steady right now, with solid options for folks who like direct patient care and weekday schedules. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians

Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians Location: Westerville, OH (main office; occasional travel to Grove City)

(main office; occasional travel to Grove City) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., some overtime)

(7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., some overtime) Salary: Competitive (plus benefits)

Work closely with physicians during exams and procedures, handle biopsy and pathology samples, and help keep clinic flow smooth. This role offers no weekends, medical/dental/vision, paid time off and holidays, 401(k), and room to grow.

Key requirements: Medical Assistant certification, HS diploma/GED, 1+ year medical office experience (dental a plus), current CPR/BLS, and comfort with EHRs and Microsoft Office.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Provider Health Services, Inc.

Provider Health Services, Inc. Location: Westerville, OH (greater Columbus area)

(greater Columbus area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus bonuses and PTO)

Hands-on patient care in long-term care or similar settings—help with daily living, vitals, mobility, meals, and keeping residents safe and comfortable. This one comes with paid time off, performance-based bonuses, and a supportive team-focused environment.

Key requirements: Current Ohio STNA certification, prior long-term care or assisted living experience preferred, and ability to handle the physical side of the job (lifting, standing).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Westerville tend to refresh often. Share this with a friend who’s looking too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.