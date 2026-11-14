🎓 Westerville, OH Education Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westerville is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood centers to a corporate training team. If you like helping people learn and grow, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: La Petite Academy / Location: Westerville, OH

La Petite Academy / Westerville, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.56–$17.20/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, no nights or weekends

Highlights: Lead your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and help preschoolers grow socially, physically, and academically. Comes with 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and the chance to bring your own child to work.

Employer: High Voltage Maintenance Corporation (a Vertiv business) / Location: Westerville, OH

High Voltage Maintenance Corporation (a business) / Westerville, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Highlights: Lead company-wide training for field service and office teams, build courses, manage labs and classrooms, and track training results. Ideal if you have a strong electrical power systems background, adult learning experience, and want a strategic role in a global tech company.

Employer: The Goddard School / Location: Westerville, OH

/ Westerville, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Highlights: Lead infant and toddler classrooms using Goddard’s curriculum, partner closely with families, and track milestones. Offers paid holidays (including the week between Christmas and New Year’s), PTO, free dental and vision, help with health insurance, and Teacher of the Month recognition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and training teams often grow fast and remember strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.