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💰 Westerville, OH Accounting Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Westerville’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from global brands to local healthcare. Here are several strong roles if you’re ready for your next money move.
Finance Manager – Retail Finance
- Employer: DHL Supply Chain
- Location: Westerville, OH (Retail Finance team, North America)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $150,000 (national range)
Lead finance for a fast-growing retail portfolio at a global logistics leader. This role partners closely with Operations and senior leadership on forecasting, month-end, commercial deals, new business, and strategy, and typically manages a team of 1–5 FTEs.
You’ll handle P&L analysis, balance sheet approvals, budgets/forecasts, working capital, and commercial risk, plus support pricing, contract renewals, and capex decisions. Ideal if you have 7+ years in finance/accounting, strong analytics, and want visible impact in a fast-paced environment.
Global Manufacturing Operations Auditor (Contract)
- Employer: Sikich
- Location: Westerville, OH (US-Remote, ~50% travel)
- Type: Full-time contract, ongoing
- Start Date: January 2027
- Salary: $55 – $65+ per hour (DOE; may exceed $65/hr)
Contract role on a Global Risk Oversight team, auditing manufacturing operations around the world. You’ll plan and lead operational audits, assess controls across procurement, logistics, production, engineering, inventory, and quality, and give risk-based recommendations to leadership.
Best fit if you have 3+ years in audit/quality/operations in global manufacturing, know Lean/Six Sigma, and are willing to travel about 50%. Strong option if you like variety, international work, and high hourly pay.
Senior Accounting Manager
- Employer: Maxtown Medical
- Location: Westerville, OH (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $120,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan
Hands-on role owning all day-to-day accounting for multiple entities in a product-based medical/healthcare business. You’ll personally handle AR, AP, cash management, inventory accounting, GL, reconciliations, month-end close, payroll coordination, and reporting—no direct reports, but full ownership.
Great if you have 5+ years progressive accounting experience, strong inventory and cost of goods knowledge, and like improving systems (QuickBooks, Acumatica, BI tools) while working closely with executive leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles like these in Westerville don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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