Westerville’s marketing scene is buzzing, especially around tech and insurance. If you’re into sales, digital, or product marketing, there are some solid options right in town.

Employer: OtterBase (for an established insurance agency)

OtterBase (for an established insurance agency) Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend insurance sales with customer service in a busy agency setting. You’ll handle lots of outbound calls, cross-sell auto, home, life, and more, and build long-term client relationships. An Ohio Property & Casualty plus Life & Health license is required (or a clear plan to get them).

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Westerville, OH (US)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Own the AI agent ecosystem behind vertiv.com. This role is about orchestrating multiple AI agents for SEO, content, and optimization—not coding models—so they drive real marketing results. Great fit if you have 2–4 years with agentic AI in digital marketing and love organizing complex systems.

Employer: Vertiv

Location: Westerville, OH (Onsite at Global HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the global marketing story for data center power in the middle of the AI infrastructure boom. You’ll shape product positioning, launches, and go-to-market plans for power solutions, working closely with product and regional teams. Best for someone with 10+ years in B2B product/portfolio marketing and experience in data center, IT, or digital infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.