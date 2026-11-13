Westerville’s retail scene is busy right now, and several employers are hiring people who like working with customers and staying on their feet. If you enjoy store life, there are some solid options here with steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Westerville, OH (travel-based)

(travel-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Daytime role where you travel to different stores, build displays, reset shelves, and track inventory to help products sell. Paid travel with overnight stays, training provided, and customizable benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, wellness programs, and discounts) — no prior experience needed if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like working on the move.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Westerville, OH (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Field merchandiser role where you follow planograms, set and reset shelves, and build in-store displays to keep products easy to find and looking sharp. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like working independently in different stores, and are comfortable using digital tools to report your work.

Employer: Fresh Thyme Market

Location: Westerville, OH, US

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.05 – $25.15/hour

Front-end leadership role overseeing checkout lanes, cash control, and customer service in a natural/organic grocery store. Comes with weekly pay, scheduling flexibility, team member discount, paid parental leave, 401(k) with match, and a full benefits package for full-time staff; ideal if you have 2–3 years of retail experience and at least 1 year of management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — you’ll often see related openings from the same employer. Don’t wait too long; retail roles in Westerville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.