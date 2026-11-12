🛒 Westerville, OH Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westerville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery to auto care to apartments. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s a good mix of part‑time and full‑time roles here.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work in the Meat department helping customers, stocking, cleaning, and keeping products fresh and safe. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying organized, and don’t mind working weekends and holidays.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Westerville, OH 43082

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Visit local stores to stock shelves, set displays, and install promo signs for big-name brands. Great if you want flexible, mostly independent work and are comfortable using a smartphone app to report your tasks.

Employer: Pure Hockey

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Lead the team on the sales floor, train staff, handle customer issues, run the register, and help with merchandising and inventory. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus plan, paid vacation/holidays, and employee discount.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.39–$27.17/hour

Hybrid role where you help customers at the counter (about 75%) and do basic vehicle services (about 25%) like oil and tires. Includes training, paid vacation and holidays, medical/dental/vision (day 1), 401(k) match, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Birge & Held – Fairmont Apartments (219 units)

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time, on-site)

Not listed (appears to be full-time, on-site) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Be the first point of contact for apartment residents and prospects: give tours, answer questions, handle concerns, and support leasing and renewals. Standout perks include up to 18 days PTO, 12+ holidays (including your birthday), volunteer PTO, commissions and bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with contributions, parental leave, wellness perks, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.