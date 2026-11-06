🍽️ Westerville Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles, Up to $19/hr

Westerville’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, friendly guests, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Tipped minimum wage + tips (avg. $17–$19/hr)

Help greet guests, support servers, and keep the dining room running smoothly in a polished, scratch‑kitchen restaurant. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, want flexible hours, and like the idea of strong tip potential and growth into other roles.

Employer: Ted's Montana Grill

Ted's Montana Grill Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$18/hr, based on experience

Work in an open, scratch kitchen cooking small‑batch dishes with fresh beef and bison. Great if you already have full‑service kitchen experience, like staying busy on your feet, and want a place that offers benefits and a path to advance.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes weekly pay and bonus program)

Lead the whole restaurant operation, from team training to hitting sales and profit goals. This role comes with a big benefits package (medical, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and more) and is ideal if you have at least one year of restaurant or retail management experience.

Employer: Nothing Bundt Cakes (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Bake cakes from scratch, follow set recipes, and help keep the bakery running smoothly. Expect flexible schedules, employee discounts on cake, casual dress (T‑shirts and sneakers), and a fun, sweet‑smelling workplace.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.