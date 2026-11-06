👔 Westerville Executive & Management: Several Local Leadership Roles

Westerville has some solid leadership roles open right now, from construction to banking to big‑name logistics. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Kokosing

Kokosing Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead major construction projects for one of the 50 largest general contractors in the U.S. You’ll run water/wastewater plants and other industrial builds, manage engineers and field leaders, and own schedule, budget, and profit/loss. Requires a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering or Construction Management and 7+ years of large construction experience. Strong benefits include medical, life, disability, PTO, and 401(k).

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: 360 Westar Blvd, Westerville, OH 43082

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑level role leading operations across a wide region for DHL’s consumer business. You’ll help set vision and strategy, oversee a large team and customer base, and handle negotiations and contract performance. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 10+ years management, and 7+ years distribution/warehousing experience. Offers competitive pay, health/dental/vision/life insurance, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Westerville, OH 43081

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + incentive compensation plan (range not listed)

Run a local branch, lead a sales and service team, and grow both consumer and small business relationships. You’ll coach staff, manage daily operations, and drive deposits, loans, and fee income. Needs a college degree or 3+ years leadership in sales, plus prior management; banking and P&L experience are a plus. Comes with comprehensive benefits focused on physical, financial, emotional, and social well‑being.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to open in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.