🚚 Westerville, OH Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westerville is buzzing with logistics and supply chain roles, especially at DHL, a major global player. If you’ve got operations or procurement experience, there are some strong leadership paths here.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior executive role leading operations across a wide region and large teams, focused on commercial results and operational excellence. You’ll shape strategy, oversee distribution/warehousing, and drive growth for one of the biggest names in logistics.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid–senior level role managing inventory allocations and supply planning within DHL’s network. Good fit if you like data, process improvement, and keeping product flowing to the right place at the right time.

Employer: DHL (Corporate Procurement)

DHL (Corporate Procurement) Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead transportation sourcing (Ground, Air, Ocean) for the Americas, running tenders, supplier negotiations, and regional sourcing projects. Great for someone with strong procurement experience who wants an international, strategic role inside a global logistics leader.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—DHL often considers candidates for future openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.