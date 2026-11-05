🧑‍💼 Westerville, OH HR Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Westerville’s HR scene is busy right now, with banks, healthcare, and staffing firms all adding people-focused roles. If you like solving problems and supporting teams, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: United Midwest Savings Bank

United Midwest Savings Bank Location: Westerville, OH (in-office, hybrid schedule – not remote )

(in-office, hybrid schedule – ) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

This role is heavy on Learning & Development plus HR operations. You’ll run the LMS, build and deliver training, improve HR processes, and support everything from recruiting to employee relations in a growing, community-focused bank.

Employer: Atrium

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like fast-paced, detailed work and helping people through onboarding. You’ll support hiring managers and staffing suppliers, manage contingent worker onboarding and assignments, and keep HR data and communication on track.

Employer: Central Ohio Primary Care

Location: Westerville, OH – Central Business Office

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This HRBP role centers on employee relations in a healthcare setting. You’ll coach managers, handle investigations and discipline, support FMLA/LOA, help with practice acquisitions, and travel to sites to keep teams engaged and supported.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.