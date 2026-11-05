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Westerville
🧑💼 Westerville, OH HR Jobs: Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
7 days ago
Westerville’s HR scene is busy right now, with banks, healthcare, and staffing firms all adding people-focused roles. If you like solving problems and supporting teams, these openings are worth a look.
HUMAN RESOURCES GENERALIST II (Learning & Development)
- Employer: United Midwest Savings Bank
- Location: Westerville, OH (in-office, hybrid schedule – not remote)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: Not listed
This role is heavy on Learning & Development plus HR operations. You’ll run the LMS, build and deliver training, improve HR processes, and support everything from recruiting to employee relations in a growing, community-focused bank.
Account Coordinator (MSP Program – HR Focus)
- Employer: Atrium
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like fast-paced, detailed work and helping people through onboarding. You’ll support hiring managers and staffing suppliers, manage contingent worker onboarding and assignments, and keep HR data and communication on track.
HR Business Partner
- Employer: Central Ohio Primary Care
- Location: Westerville, OH – Central Business Office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This HRBP role centers on employee relations in a healthcare setting. You’ll coach managers, handle investigations and discipline, support FMLA/LOA, help with practice acquisitions, and travel to sites to keep teams engaged and supported.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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