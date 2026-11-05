👔 Westerville, OH Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westerville has a nice mix of corporate, infrastructure, and restaurant leadership roles right now. If you’re ready to lead teams and own results, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Westerville, OH (office-based; also hiring in Pelzer, SC)

(office-based; also hiring in Pelzer, SC) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting live construction/engineering projects, focused on change orders, disputes, and claims. You’ll partner with Project Managers, track scope changes, negotiate with clients, and protect the company’s commercial position. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in construction/engineering contracts and enjoy detailed, negotiation-heavy work.

Employer: Exo Group, LLC

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead projects that protect public infrastructure like lighting poles and transmission towers. You’ll plan and run projects end-to-end, manage budgets and schedules, coordinate cross-functional teams, and handle on-site meetings. Great fit if you have project management experience, strong organization skills, and interest in utilities, construction, or NDT. Comes with a full benefits package and 401(k) match.

Employer: Inspire Brands (Arby’s)

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes weekly pay and **bonus program***)

Run the whole restaurant operation, from team leadership and training to hitting sales and profit goals. This role comes with weekly pay, bonuses, free shift meals, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) and more (eligibility rules apply). You’ll need at least 1 year of restaurant or retail management and a passion for great guest service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.