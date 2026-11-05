🛒 Westerville, OH Retail & Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Westerville’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to healthcare. If you like helping people face-to-face, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Westerville, OH (Polaris area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + variable pay (range not listed)

Help people find glasses they love while keeping the vibe fun and welcoming. This role is great if you enjoy fashion, tech, and giving style advice, and want to grow with a fast-moving retail brand that offers free eyewear and other benefits.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Full-time store roles with steady hours, some nights and weekends. Good fit if you’re mature, self-motivated, and like crafts or home décor, with solid benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, and an employee discount.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an entire Meijer store and its team, driving sales, customer service, and community impact. Best for experienced retail leaders (multi-million revenue background) who want weekly pay, education assistance, and clear paths for advancement.

Employer: American Freight Furniture & Mattress

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$62,000/year (based on performance and experience)

Step into a leadership role where you coach a sales team, act as Manager on Duty, and help hit store sales and profit goals. Good move if you’re ready to manage people, boost add-on sales (financing, protection plans), and grow into higher roles.

Employer: OhioHealth

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer service in a hospital setting—greeting visitors, helping with directions and wheelchairs, and supporting patients and families. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree, strong communication skills, and want meaningful, people-focused work in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.