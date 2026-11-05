🏗️ Westerville, OH Engineering: Multiple High-Impact Roles Open Now

Westerville’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and infrastructure. If you’re into controls, electrical design, or CAD, there are some solid options in town.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior electrical engineer role designing new computer room air conditioning (CRAC) products for data centers. You’ll lead projects, mentor other engineers, work in 2D/3D CAD, and own complex electro-mechanical designs from concept through release.

Employer: SAM (Surveying And Mapping, LLC)

Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Support land survey projects by processing field data and creating final survey deliverables. Good fit if you like detail work, CAD, and want to grow in the A/E/C world with clear training paths and strong benefits.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead thermal controls algorithm development for cooling systems used in data centers worldwide. You’ll design and test control logic in C/C++/Python, work with simulation models, and help push advanced HVAC and liquid cooling tech into production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and clear growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.