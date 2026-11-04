🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Roles in Westerville, OH

Westerville has a nice mix of front-line retail, banking, and corporate customer roles right now. Good options here whether you like face-to-face service or more strategic account work.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Palm Beach Tan Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + commission (amount not listed)

Base pay (amount not listed) Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, training, advancement

This is a people-focused sales role helping guests pick memberships and products in a fun salon setting. Great if you enjoy upbeat customer service, sales commissions, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank Location: Westerville, OH 43081

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + full benefits package)

You’ll handle complex teller work, support branch operations, and be a go-to person for both customers and teammates. Good fit if you have strong cash-handling skills, like solving customer issues, and want banking career growth.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 50 E Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonus

+ performance bonus Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education (Live Better U)

Lead the fashion/apparel area, coach a team, and drive sales and merchandising. Ideal if you have retail + supervisory experience and want a leadership role with strong pay and big-company benefits.

Employer: Vertiv

Vertiv Location: Westerville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage key customer accounts, run quarterly business reviews, and coordinate service work from start to finish. Best for someone with several years of customer service/account coordination who likes strategic, B2B relationship management.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.