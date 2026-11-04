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Westerville
🏗️ Several Engineering Roles in Westerville, OH at Vertiv
2 days ago
Westerville’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and cooling tech. If you’re into power, thermal systems, or test automation, Vertiv has some solid openings.
DVT Engineer – Liquid Cooling (Test Automation & Data Systems)
- Employer: Vertiv
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role blends software test automation with hands-on hardware validation for next‑gen liquid cooling in AI data centers. Good fit if you know Python/MATLAB/LabVIEW, DAQ systems, and want to build automated test setups and data pipelines in a fast-paced lab.
Service Technology Engineer – Power
- Employer: Vertiv
- Location: Westerville, OH (remote role with travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the technical data expert for Vertiv’s digital power products, digging into telemetry and alarms to boost reliability. Great if you have power systems experience, know SNMP/MODBUS, and like working across engineering, product, and field service teams.
High-Density Thermal System Engineer
- Employer: Vertiv
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead support for high‑density and liquid cooling systems, from troubleshooting to upgrades and customer visits. Ideal for a mechanical/thermal engineer with deep thermal dynamics knowledge and at least 5 years working directly with customers.
Sr. Mechanical Engineer
- Employer: Vertiv
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and improve products using SOLIDWORKS with a focus on sheet metal and data center/industrial enclosures. Good match if you have 5+ years of 3D modeling, BOM management, and want to work on global NPD and continuous improvement projects.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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