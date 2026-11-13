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Western Springs
⚠️ Microsoft Outlook outage slowing Village email
3 days ago
⚠️ Village email responses may be delayed
As of November 12, 2026, the Village of Western Springs is having problems with its email system because of a widespread Microsoft Outlook outage.
This disruption may cause delays in communication between residents and Village staff.
If you’ve recently emailed the Village or plan to do so soon, please keep in mind that it may take longer than usual to receive a reply while this issue is ongoing.
More Info: Alert Center • Microsoft Outlook Outage Affects Vi...
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