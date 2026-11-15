(Kansas City, Kansas) Northwest Missouri State closed out the regular season with a 45-7 victory over Pittsburg State on Saturday, securing the outright MIAA regular-season championship.

The seventh-ranked Bearcats improved to 9-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play, winning their sixth consecutive game. Northwest forced three turnovers and totaled 520 yards of offense.

The Bearcats produced 282 rushing yards and 238 passing yards, compared to 70 rushing yards and 172 passing yards for the Gorillas. Northwest also led 25-12 in first downs and converted 7-of-14 third-down opportunities. Pittsburg State was 4-of-12 on third down. The Bearcats controlled possession for 34 minutes and 30 seconds, compared to 25 minutes and 30 seconds for Pittsburg State.

Quarterback Zechariah Owens led the way, completing 16-of-23 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 137 yards and two more scores. Eli Bertz highlighted the defensive effort with two interceptions, including a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also finished with six tackles.

Northwest built a 14-0 lead before Pittsburg State cut the deficit to 14-7. The Bearcats responded with a field goal and two touchdowns in the final 1:23 of the first half to take a 31-7 advantage. The Bearcats added a touchdown in the third quarter on an eight-yard run by Quincy Torry before Owens scored on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter to complete the 45-7 victory.

Torry finished with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Te’Shaun Porter added 43 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.

Northwest will now await its NCAA Division II playoff opponent. The selection show is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. Central Time on NCAA.com. The first round of the playoffs is scheduled for November 21.