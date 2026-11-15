(Iowa City) Iowa used a strong rushing attack and a balanced offensive performance to defeat Purdue 28-7.

The Hawkeyes opened the scoring with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter when Hank Brown scored on a one-yard touchdown run to cap an 80-yard drive.

Iowa extended its lead in the second quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run by Tony Diaz. Purdue answered with a three-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Browne to George Burhenn, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

However, Iowa added another score just before halftime when Brown connected with Braeden Jackson on a 44-yard touchdown pass, giving the Hawkeyes a 21-7 advantage.

Iowa put the game away early in the third quarter when Xavier Williams broke loose for a 48-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.

The Hawkeyes finished with 434 yards of total offense, including 246 rushing yards. L.J. Phillips Jr. led the ground game with 123 yards on 23 carries. Williams added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Brown completed 20 of 29 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. Jackson led Iowa’s receivers with four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Purdue finished with 303 yards of total offense. Browne completed 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Asaad Waseem led the Boilermakers with six catches for 93 yards. Fame Ijeboi rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries.