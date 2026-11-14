(Ames) Aiden Flora rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 41-13 victory over Cincinnati Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium.

Flora carried the ball 28 times, scored on runs of 77, 11, and 5 yards, caught four passes for 38 yards, and completed a 37-yard pass. He accounted for 291 total yards as the Cyclones improved to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12, moving within one win of bowl eligibility.

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor completed 14 of 23 passes for 229 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown connection with Cameron Pettaway. Iowa State piled up 356 yards in the first half and scored on its first five possessions to build a 31-7 lead.

The Cyclone defense recovered two fumbles and recorded four sacks while holding Cincinnati scoreless in the second half. Arnold Barnes III added a 32-yard touchdown run with 1:40 remaining to seal the victory.

Flora now has 1,335 rushing yards this season, moving into eighth place on Iowa State’s single-season rushing list. He is four yards behind Mike Warren for seventh.

Iowa State (5-5) travels to UCF next Saturday for a 5 p.m. kickoff on FS1, then closes the regular season at home against Kansas State on November 28.