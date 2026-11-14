Spirit Lake, 26; Alburnett, 21

(Cedar Falls) Spirit Lake held off a late Alburnett rally to earn a 26-21 victory over the Pirates. Spirit Lake opened the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run by Kyson Jalas, but Alburnett answered with a 71-yard touchdown pass from Brody Kaestner to Liam Carolan to take a 7-6 lead. The Indians responded with a 39-yard touchdown run by Ty Higgins to regain the lead, 12-7, at halftime. Higgins added another 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter before Alburnett’s Laken Caves scored on a 4-yard run to make it 19-14. Spirit Lake extended its lead when Higgins connected with Jaizik Miller on a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 26-14. Alburnett pulled within five points on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Kaestner to Caves with 6:58 remaining, but the Indians held on for the 26-21 win. Higgins completed 9-of-11 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 76 yards and two scores. Jalas added 37 rushing yards and a touchdown. For Alburnett, Caves rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass. Kaestner threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, completing 4-of-6 passes.

CL/GLR: 31 Roland-Story, 28

Central Lyon scored a field goal as time expired to defeat Roland-Story 31-28 in a Class 2A football playoff matchup. Roland-Story built a 21-10 lead in the second quarter behind three touchdown passes from Colin Willis to Luke Thoreson, Cooper Triggs and Ben Mazyck. Central Lyon answered with a 74-yard touchdown run by Jephte Raymond to cut the deficit to 21-17 at halftime. Willis connected with Thoreson for another touchdown in the third quarter, giving Roland-Story a 28-17 advantage. Central Lyon added a fourth-quarter field goal before Brady Kirch scored on a one-yard run and converted the two-point attempt to tie it 28-28 with 1:06 remaining. Logan Koob then kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to give Central Lyon the 31-28 victory. Willis completed 21 of 30 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns. Thoreson caught eight passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, while Triggs had three receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. For Central Lyon, Raymond rushed for 74 yards on one carry, while Michelet Sedam added 90 yards on 19 attempts.

CLASS 3A

Solon, 45 Algona, 44 (3 overtimes)

Algona’s season ended Saturday with a heartbreaking 45-44 triple-overtime loss to Solon after the Bulldogs failed to convert a two-point attempt. The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime and 28-28 after regulation. Algona took a 28-21 lead on Coyer Spear’s eight-yard touchdown run with 3:13 remaining, but Solon answered 48 seconds later on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Kelley to Kaden Hoeper. After both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime, Algona’s Owen Moe and Solon’s Kelley traded touchdown runs in the second overtime to make it 38-38. Kelley scored on a 10-yard run in the third overtime to put Solon ahead 45-38. Algona answered with a three-yard touchdown run by Cael Rotert, but Nathan Manske’s two-point conversion attempt failed. Moe led Algona with 174 rushing yards and a touchdown. Rotert added 110 yards and three touchdowns, while Spear rushed for 75 yards and two scores. Kelley led Solon with 173 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also threw for 138 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Hoeper six times for 107 yards.

Des Moines Christian, 41 Clear Lake, 14

(Cedar Falls) – Des Moines Christian remained undefeated, pulling away from Clear Lake for a 41-14 victory in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Lions led 13-7 at halftime before scoring 14 points in the third quarter and adding two more touchdowns in the fourth to secure the win. Tate Olsen threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns, including 27-yard scoring passes to Davis Tokheim and 63-yard passes to Ajay Bakke. Tokheim added two rushing touchdowns and finished with 125 yards on 24 carries. Henry Gorter also scored on a one-yard run. Clear Lake’s touchdowns came on a fumble recovery by Keeton Jeppeson and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson McIntire to Kysen Lamb. Des Moines Christian improved to 12-0, while Clear Lake finished its season at 11-1.