(Red Oak) Firefighters from Red Oak, Elliott, and Stanton responded to a combine fire at 180th and I Avenue around 2:07 p.m.

According to Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce, the fire was spreading toward standing corn when firefighters arrived. The Elliott Fire Department provided water tanker support, while local farmers assisted at the scene with tractors and disks.

While crews were battling the fire, the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to two separate EMS calls around 2:10 and 2:15 p.m. Bruce said off-duty and volunteer personnel were available to help handle the multiple calls.

No injuries were reported. The combine was considered a total loss.