Paul Wayne Mitchell, oldest of 4 children born to Rozzil and Hazel (Remien) Mitchell, was born in Cass County on April 20, 1936. The family moved every 2 years until Paul was in the 7th grade, where they settled on a farm west of Elk Horn, Iowa. Paul graduated from Elk Horn High School with the class of 1954.

On June 8, 1957, Paul was united in marriage to Bonnie Lou Vinding, at the Altamont Baptist Church. To this union they raised 3 children; Julie, Lori, Paul “Jon”. Paul worked over 37 years at a power company as a Lineman. He retired on March 20, 2002. They enjoyed camping and traveling which included cruises to Alaska and the Carribean. Other trips were to Alberta, Canada for the Calgary Stampede Rodeo, Washington DC, Mackinaw Island, and Branson. He kept busy in retirement working on projects in the new home yard and many projects in his garage workshop. He also drove school buses for the local school. Paul and Bonnie enjoyed attending grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Paul passed away having attained the age of 90 years, 6 months and 21 days. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bonnie; and daughter Julie Ann Ausdemore. Left to cherish his memory are his children Lori (Dennis) Iwen of Avoca, Iowa; Jon (Angela) Mitchell of Walnut, Iowa; 5 grandchildren: Nicole (Troy) Ausdemore-Watts, Dustin Ausdemore, Brooke (James) Ploen, Emily (David) Brown, and Erica Mitchell; 6 great-grandchildren: Jackson, Nolan, Ellie and Avery Ploen; Paul Lane, and Macey Brown; siblings Bobby Mitchell of Arizona; Carroll Mitchell of Johnston, Iowa; Richard Mitchell of Atlantic, Iowa; son-in-law Dean Ausdemore; other family and friends.