(Dubuque Co.) One person died in a single-vehicle accident in Dubuque County Friday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:18 p.m. at 2398 Farley Road in Cascade. A 2013 Nissan Ultima went off the roadway and into the ditch where it struck a tree and came to rest.

The accident remains under investigation. The driver’s name has not been released pending notification of family.