(Audubon Co.) The Audubon County Engineer’s Office says 210th Street between Bluebird Avenue (County Highway M66) and Crane Pl has closed to thru traffic until further notice.

At Western Iowa Today, we strive for reporting accuracy. If you see a mistake or a typo, please let us know by email to ksomnews@westerniowatoday.com

Story Content (c) 2026 Meredith Communications LC - All Rights Reserved.