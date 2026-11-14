MARSHALL, Minn. – The Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs recorded a 79-67 victory over the Northwest Missouri State University women’s basketball team Friday night in the MIAA/NSIC Crossover event.

The Mustangs had seven players score in double figures as they moved to 2-0 on the season. Northwest had four players reach double-figure scoring as the Bearcats dipped to 1-1 on the year.

SMSU buried 32-of-35 free throws, while Northwest made 12-of-14 at the line. Northwest made 26 field goals, while SMSU secured 21 made field goals. The Bearcats were whistled for 30 fouls.

Avery Yosten scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and collected four rebounds. Bailey Birmingham added 13 points with six made field goals. Sadie Maas posted 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Andrea Lopreato finished with six points and recorded three steals.

Nodaway Valley Alum Izzy Eisbach played in just 6 minutes and was 0-1 from the field

Northwest will take on St. Cloud State Saturday at 1 p.m. in Marshall, Minn.