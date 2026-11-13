FRIDAY, NOV. 13

CLASS 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic 35, Treynor 0

Complete Recap: Click

Box Score: Treynor v. Regina

Aplington Parkersburg 27, West Lyon 22

In a thriller, the #2 ranked Falcons denied the #3 ranked Wildcats a chance at a three peat. Mason Pruisner scored a 1 yard TD with 1:119 left in the game for the game winning score. West Lyon returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and moved all the way to the four yard line — the Wildcats final play was intercepted to end the game. Pruisner led A-P with 27 carries for 156 yards and 3 TD; Devan Eberhardt had 3 carries for 111 yards including a 66 yard run for a score. Aplington Parkersburg will look for their first state title in football since 2001 under the legendary and late Ed Thomas.

Box Score: AP v. West Lyon

CLASS 5A

Johnston Rolls Past Ankeny 42-7

(Cedar Falls) The Johnston Dragons advanced with a 42-7 victory over the Ankeny Hawks in a Class 5A semifinal Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Johnston, which entered the game with a 10-1 record, built a 28-0 halftime lead, scoring once in the first quarter and adding three touchdowns in the second. Trevin Helming connected with Kamryn Chapman on a six-yard touchdown pass with 6:09 remaining in the opening quarter to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead. Johnston extended its advantage in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Emri Jones. Helming and Chapman connected for two more touchdown passes late in the half, covering 11 yards with 1:11 remaining and four yards with 19 seconds left. Ankeny got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Mason Machan threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Dreighton Tate with 8:12 remaining. The extra point made it 28-7. Johnston answered with a two-yard touchdown run by Dante Davis with 2:28 left in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 35-7. Davis added his second touchdown of the game on a one-yard run with 5:21 remaining in the fourth quarter, accounting for the final 42-7 margin. Johnston improves to 11-1, while Ankeny finishes its season at 9-3.

Box Score: Johnston vs Ankeny

Dowling Catholic 44, Southeast Polk 14

(Cedar Falls) – Dowling Catholic used three touchdown passes from Ethan La Cava, a defensive touchdown and a strong rushing attack to defeat Southeast Polk 44-14 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Maroons struck first on a 67-yard touchdown pass from La Cava to Beau Williams and added a 26-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead. Southeast Polk answered with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Boston Bailey to Bryan Degen, but Dowling Catholic added two more touchdown passes from La Cava to take a 24-7 halftime advantage. After a 35-yard field goal by Liam Mahmutagic opened the third-quarter scoring, Bailey connected with Brennan Swanson for a 54-yard touchdown to pull the Rams within 27-14. Dowling Catholic responded with a defensive touchdown when Jeremiah Roberson recovered a fumble and returned it 35 yards for a score. Mahmutagic added a 44-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and Henry Smid finished the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run. Dowling Catholic outgained Southeast Polk 405-318, including a 214-126 advantage in rushing yards. The Maroons also recorded 23 first downs compared to 14 for the Rams. Both teams finished with nearly identical passing yardage. Southeast Polk had 192 net passing yards on 17-of-32 passing, while Dowling Catholic totaled 191 yards on 17-of-22 attempts. The Rams were penalized eight times for 80 yards, compared to five penalties for 45 yards for the Maroons. Southeast Polk held a slight advantage in time of possession, 24:09 to 23:51. Dowling Catholic improved to 11-1, while Southeast Polk finished its season at 10-2.

Box Score: Dowling 44, Southeast Polk 14

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

CLASS 2A

10:00– Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett

1:00– Roland-Story vs. CL/GLR

CLASS 3A

4:00–Algona vs. Solon

7:00–Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian