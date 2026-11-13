(Iowa City, IA) — The University of Iowa football team will host a stingy Purdue team on Saturday night.

The Hawkeyes defense continue to lead the way — Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has high praise for Senior Jayden Montgomery who maybe was not on a path to Division I football when he was at high school

The Boilermakers have lost three games in a row to Washington, Penn St. and Maryland but Ferentz says they can still be a dangerous team

Purdue is led by Junior Quarterback Ryan Browne with 2,260 passing yards, 11 TD and 5 interceptions although he has been sacked 21 times. Ferentz says they are capable of putting up a lot of yards

Purdue is 3-6; Iowa is 7-2; Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is at 6:30 pm, it will be televised by NBC.