(Montgomery Co.) Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna conducted a successful post-election audit of the November General Election on Friday, November 13, 2026. Ballots in precinct 1 were hand-counted by election officials to ensure they matched the totals reported by the ballot tabulator.

The precinct was randomly selected by the Secretary of State following Election Day. The U.S. Senator and Treasurer of State race was audited. The results matched 100%.

“Post Election Audits serve a critical role in accountability of our electoral process and validate the accuracy of our ballot scanning equipment. I am forever thankful to all of those who step up to work and serve in this vital role of our democracy.” said Auditor Ozuna

“I’d like to thank election officials and poll workers across the state for their hard work this year,” Secretary Pate said. “We conducted another fair, secure election in Iowa, and these hand-count audits are one more way we ensure the integrity of the vote.”

Every ballot tabulator in Iowa undergoes a public pre-election test to ensure it will count votes accurately on Election Day. Post-election audits are mandatory in all 99 counties following each election. For each election, one randomly chosen precinct in each county is required to conduct a post-election audit to verify the machine count.

For more information about election security in Iowa, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov. Information about the voting process is available at VoterReady.Iowa.gov.