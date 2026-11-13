(Page Co.)The Page County Sheriff’s Office is once again accepting applications for its annual Operation Blessing program, which provides Christmas gifts to children throughout rural Page County.

The program was started by the Page County Reserve Program in the mid-1980s to ensure every child in rural Page County had an opportunity to receive gifts at Christmas. The tradition has continued for more than 40 years. This year, gifts will be delivered just before Christmas Eve.

Operation Blessing serves children ages 15 and younger who live in Blanchard, Braddyville, Coin, College Springs, Northboro, Shambaugh, Yorktown, or the rural areas of Page County.

Applications are available at the Page County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forms can be emailed to a parent or guardian upon request, but completed applications must be returned in person. Anyone needing other arrangements can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 712-542-5193.

The deadline to request gifts is November 30th to allow enough time to purchase and prepare items for each child.

Monetary donations are accepted year-round and can be made in person at the Sheriff’s Office or mailed to 323 North 15th Street, Clarinda, Iowa, 51632.

Sheriff Charles McCalla and the Page County Sheriff’s Office thank everyone who has supported Operation Blessing through the years, noting that monetary donations are essential to keeping the program going.

(Photo courtesy: Page County Sheriff’s Office)