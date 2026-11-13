(Cedar Falls, IA) — Iowa City Regina Catholic showed why they are the #1 ranked team in Class 1A with a 35-0 win over Treynor in the state semifinals.

Regina had 370 total yards of offense while the Cardinals were held to just 88.

Regina took control of the game on the first drive of the first half — from their own 43 yard line, Gabriel Hegelheimer broke a 41 yard run down to the Treynor 18 and a couple plays later got in the end zone on a 4 yard run to make it 7-0 Regals.

Treynor ran five plays on their first possession but QB Kratyn Dirks fumbled it to Regina who promptly fumbled it right back to the Cardinals. Treynor could not take advantage — Dirks was pressured by Tate Wallace and fired it incomplete and the Cardinals were forced to punt. Regina would be called for a low block and facing a 3rd and 18 from their own 24 yard line, Aiden Gaffey fouund Kaleb Moeller on the sideline for an 18 yard gain. On the next play, Moeller was in at QB and he hit a wide open Ryan Tracy for a 39 yard TD pass and Regina led 14-0.

After a Treynor 3 and out, Holt Hinkel took the punt and raced 74 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Regina was not finished — Treynor was forced to punt again after only running a few plays and Riley Lauver actually kicked it 59 yards pinning the Regals at their own four yard line. No matter — Hegelheimer ran the next three plays for 33 yards to get Regina out of trouble and Gaffey would finish a 12 play, 96 yard drive with a 5 yard TD to lead 28-0 at the half.

Things did not change in the 2nd half as Treynor went 3 and out on their first drive and the Regals faced a 3rd and 13 at their own 44 yard line and Gaffey found Hegelheimer on a 25 yard screen pass. That set up a 6 yard TD run from Wallace on 4th and 2 to make it running clock at 35-0.

Hegelheimer finished with 16 carries for 125 yards ; Gaffey was 14 of 18 passing for 153 yards and an interception. Regina is now 12-0 and will face either West Lyon or Aplington Parkersburg in the 1A state championship game. Regina will be playing in their 14th career state title game and going for their 9th championship — they were runners up a year ago.

For Treynor, Dylan Dreyer had 7 carries for 30 yards, Dirks was just 4 of 8 passing for 23 yards. Brock Casey had 5 catches for 33 yards. Austin Moss had 10 tackles. Treynor finishes their season at 10-2.

Box Score: Treynor v. Regina