(Washington) The U.S. Postal Service is proposing higher shipping rates beginning January 17th, 2027.

The proposed changes would increase domestic shipping prices by an average of 5.9 percent for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select.

The Postal Service is also proposing an 11-percent fuel surcharge, replacing the temporary 8-percent transportation surcharge implemented in April.

International shipping prices would increase by an average of 7.9 percent.

However, there will be no changes to the price of postage stamps or competitive PO Box rates.

The Postal Service says the adjustments are part of its modernization plan to improve financial sustainability and keep shipping services competitive. The proposed rates must still be reviewed by the Postal Regulatory Commission before taking effect.