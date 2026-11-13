(Ames, IA) — It has been a roller coaster ride for the Iowa St. football team this season after a downturn last week against Baylor, the Cyclones will look to climb upward on Saturday by hosting Cincinnati, coverage on KSOM.

Aiden Flora continues to impress — he has been named a Paul Hornung Award finalist given to the most versatile player in major college football. Right now, the ADM grad leads the Big 12 in rushing with 1,119 yards and 9 TD, plus he has caught 17 passes for 100 yards, is 3 of 3 passing for 2 TD. Head Coach Jimmy Rogers says there is a reason for his success

Last week in a 42-31 loss to Baylor, Iowa St.’s defense gave up some big plays — a 54 yard TD run, a 62 yard TD pass and there were others. Rogers says its all about focus

Cincinnati is led by Quarterback JC French has thrown for almost 2,000 yards, 15 TD and 3 interceptions plus Running Back Cole Tabb has run for 812 yards and 10 TD plus averaging about 9 yards a carry. Rogers says they are both playmakers

Cincinnati is 5-4 and Iowa St. is 4-5, kickoff is at 11:00 am at Jack Trice Stadium, Cyclones Pre Game is at 9 am on KSOM.