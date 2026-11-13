(Iowa Capital Dispatch) Democrat Lanon Baccam has been tapped by Gov.-elect Rob Sand to lead his inauguration team.

Baccam is likely best known to many Iowans as the Democratic candidate who ran against U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat in 2024 — a race he lost to the Republican incumbent. The son of Tai Dam refugees, he has prior experience in politics, having served in the U.S. Department of Agriculture under former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilasck — a previous Democratic Iowa governor — during President Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s administrations. Baccam is also a veteran, having served as a combat engineer in Afghanistan.

Sand announced Baccam will be in charge of planning and coordination for inaugural services as Sand and Lt. Gov.-elect Dave Muhlbauer take office in January, succeeding Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and the current administration. Inaugural events are set to be held Jan. 15 through 17, 2027, according to the news release.

“I am proud to have Lanon Baccam leading our inauguration efforts as we prepare to begin a new chapter for Iowa,” Sand said in a statement. “Lanon is a dedicated public servant who understands the importance of bringing people together. I know he will help us put together an inauguration that reflects the values of our state and celebrates all Iowans. I’m excited to have him on our team as we prepare to get to work for the people of Iowa.”

Baccam is the latest member added to Sand’s roster as he prepares to become governor. On Monday, Sand announced Abe Rakov would serve as his chief of staff. He also previously announced Elisabeth Buck and Morgan Miller will be co-directors of the Sand Transition Committee, who will work with former Iowa GOP chair Mike Mahaffey and state Rep. Brian Lohse on his transition team.

Baccam said in a statement it was “an honor to serve Governor-Elect Rob Sand and the people of Iowa as Director of the Sand-Muhlbauer inauguration.”

“Throughout my career in the Army and in public service to our state and country, I’ve learned that leadership is about bringing people together, regardless of party, to serve our communities,” Baccam said. “I’m excited to work with Governor-Elect Sand and his administration on planning a successful and historic inauguration that marks a new chapter for our state.”

Democrat Lanon Baccam gave a victory speech at an election watch party held at the New Northwestern in Des Moines after winning the Democratic primary for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District June 4, 2024. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)