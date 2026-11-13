(Denver, CO) — Many Democrats are laying out their vision for the future of the party at the What’s Next Summit in Denver. Texas senator-elect James Talarico says his party must work with Republicans.

Democratic speakers stressed affordability, universal healthcare, and education as priorities. “We can make the final two years of his presidency the most productive in American History.”

Talarico says he’ll prioritize education funding, immigration reform and universal healthcare. “Some of these reforms may not pass until 2029, but the American people cannot wait two years for change, so we must work with President Trump.”

Iowa Governor-Elect Rob Sand says Democrats can usher in a new era of American politics. “We can do politics better, that we can have actions that speak louder than words, and that we can listen to each other and answer each other’s questions. ”

The What’s Next gathering is organized by the Majority Democrats PAC.

24/7 News Service