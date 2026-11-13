(Des Moines) — Iowans will have an opportunity to learn how to protect themselves from holiday scams during a free educational dinner and fraud-prevention workshop on November 19 in Altoona.

The Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), in partnership with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, AARP Iowa and Safeguard Iowa, will host the holiday-themed “Stop the Scammers” dinner at the Prairie Meadows Conference Center.

The event comes as scammers increasingly target consumers during the busy holiday season with fraudulent package delivery alerts, fake online storefronts, grandparent impersonation scams, and misleading charity appeals.

The program will bring together state fraud investigators, community advocates, and Iowans targeted by scams to share real-life experiences and practical ways to protect personal information and save money.

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says scammers often rely on familiar tactics, including creating a sense of urgency, playing on people’s emotions, and requesting unusual forms of payment. He says recognizing those warning signs can help take away the scammers’ advantage.

The workshop will feature several presentations, including “Faces of Fraud,” which will share stories from Iowans impacted by scams and perspectives from frontline community defenders.

“‘Tis the Season for Scams” will examine common holiday schemes, including fraudulent delivery text messages, Amazon impersonators, and fake online storefronts.

Another presentation, “Protect Your Pack,” will provide tips on recognizing behavioral warning signs when visiting loved ones during the holidays. The program will also include a question-and-answer session with state fraud experts.

The Stop the Scammers Holiday Dinner is free, but advance registration is required, and seating is limited. Those interested in attending can register at IowaFraudFighters.gov.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the Prairie Meadows Conference Center in Altoona. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner and the official welcome beginning at 5:30 p.m.