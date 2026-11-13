(Ralston, Iowa) A biodiesel plant in Carroll County is preparing to resume operations after nearly two years of being shut down. Chevron is restarting its facility in Ralston, citing improving market conditions and plans to source soybeans from nearby Landus Cooperative.

The plant is expected to produce nearly 42 million gallons of biodiesel annually once it resumes operations. Chevron says restarting the facility will increase the supply of biodiesel available to regional customers while creating additional opportunities for Iowa soybean farmers.

The company plans to purchase soybeans from Landus Cooperative, providing another potential market for locally grown agricultural commodities.

The Ralston facility closed in March 2024, resulting in 24 layoffs. Chevron has not yet announced how many employees it will rehire as part of the restart.

The reopening marks a return to production at the Carroll County facility after an extended shutdown, with the company citing improving market conditions as a factor in its decision.