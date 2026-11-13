(Des Moines, IA) — Travelers flying out of the Des Moines International Airport will have a new nonstop destination available next summer. Alaska Airlines plans to launch daily nonstop service between Des Moines and Seattle beginning in June 2027.

The new route will give travelers a direct connection between central Iowa and the Pacific Northwest, eliminating the need for a connecting flight between the two cities.

Adding Alaska Airlines will also expand the airport’s list of passenger carriers. Alaska Airlines will become the seventh passenger airline serving the Des Moines International Airport.

The daily service is scheduled to begin in June 2027, adding another nonstop flight option for travelers departing from central Iowa.