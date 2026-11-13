(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa District Court is allowing additional claims against social media company TikTok to move forward after denying the company’s request to dismiss new allegations added to the state’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit argues that TikTok misrepresented how addictive its app can be, particularly for children and teenagers, while also concealing its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The state originally filed the lawsuit in April 2024 before amending it in April 2026. The amended lawsuit adds allegations that TikTok knowingly designed its app to be addictive to children and teens and misled users about the security of their personal information.

TikTok had asked the court to dismiss those newly added claims. However, the district court denied that request, meaning the additional allegations will remain part of the state’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit centers on the company’s alleged practices involving young users and the handling and security of personal data. The state’s claims also raise concerns about TikTok’s alleged failure to be transparent about its ties to the Chinese Communist Party.