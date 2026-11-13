(Villisca) Approximately 40 Villisca residents attended a public meeting at the Villisca Community Center to learn about the Villisca Initiative and provide input on potential community projects.

Alex Burton of the Villisca Initiative says the organization was formed to partner with the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, with a goal of making a lasting impact in Villisca and the surrounding rural area. The initiative’s primary funding priorities are economic resilience, children and families, and education. Burton says approximately $3.7 million has been allocated, with the majority designated for a revolving loan fund. Five percent of the fund’s ending annual balance will be available for local grants.

Burton says the meeting provided an opportunity to share potential projects while gathering suggestions from residents. Two ideas that received attention were a potential daycare project. The current daycare operates inside the elementary school and is already at capacity. Burton says a separate facility could become necessary as circumstances change. The other project is the future of Villisca’s historic armory building. The armory, located on the north side of the square, was another key topic. Burton says the historic building holds memories for many residents and could potentially serve as a community center or event space.

Other needs identified include additional walking trails, improved sidewalks near the elementary school for pedestrian safety, and housing.

Burton says Villisca has an opportunity to rehabilitate city-owned properties and homes that could eventually become city-owned through delinquent taxes. Potential housing options include duplexes for older residents, new construction, and rehabilitation of existing homes.

The Villisca Initiative is more than halfway through a monthly community accelerator program through the Community Foundation for Western Iowa. Burton says the next steps include exploring ownership or a partnership for the armory and determining the feasibility, cost and scope of a potential renovation.

The goal is to begin moving toward a clear timeline for the armory as an event center and for other uses as 2027 approaches. The initiative also plans to explore housing opportunities and gather additional input through surveys, including from younger residents.

Burton says those interested in following the initiative’s progress can contact Villisca City Hall to be added to an email list. Additional information will also be shared in the local newsletter.