Cougars Football Will Need to Replace Defensive Leaders But Kauffman Returns at QB

(Anita, IA) — CAM’s football team finished 5-4 and made the playoffs. There was a tough stretch for the Cougars won their opener against Fremont Mills before losing to Coon Rapids Bayard, Bedford, and Audubon. Then they won four in a row and made the post-season and played a tough Kingsley Pierson team tough losing 42-34.

CAM is losing all three of their defensive lineman so Head Coach Nick Kauffman says that will be an emphasis in the off-season. They also lose their leader Kason Calhoun who had 73 tackles including 10 for a loss

CAM looks pretty set on offense for next year — Zach Kauffman will return for his third season as the starting quarterback. This year he threw for over 1500 yards with 22 TD and 9 INT and was the team’s leading rusher. His Dad and Head Coach Nick says he has developed more confidence each and every year

Coach Kauffman says they missed two players this season on the offensive line — Erik Almelian and Jace Hardisty — because of injuries. Assuming their return, Kauffman has a good idea of his starting offense in 2027 with Zach Kauffman at QB and Jacob Gerlock at Running Back

Seniors for CAM include Calhoun, Brentyn Hoover, Kayden Winther, Carson McKee, Calen Anstey, and William Rouse.

Complete Interview with Head Coach Nick Kauffman