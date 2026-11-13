Wolverines Focus on Growth and Mindset Heading Into Next Volleyball Season

(Greenfield, IA) — Nodaway Valley had some good moments this volleyball season but they did not come enough times as the Wolverines finished 6-23 overall and 2-5 in the Pride of Iowa Conference. NV had big wins over Wayne, Mount Ayr and Interstate 35 but Head Coach Corinne Bond says the team was not able to build on those wins. They will return their top two hitters in Sophomore Chloe Ohms (129 kills) and Junior Taylor Laughery (108 kills) and Bond hopes they take another step forward

Nodaway Valley will lose both their setter and libero. Adelaide Livingston had 203 assists at setter and Bond hopes Mattison Thompson moves into that role. Bond says the libero is up in the air after losing Senior Allie Cornelison with 267 digs. Overall, Bond wants to improve the mindset of her players

It was the first year for Bond as head coach and she says it was a lot to take on at first

There were six total seniors — Cornelison, Livingston, Brianna Gonzalez, Addison Herr, Brailee Shinn, and Ava Armstong.

Complete Interview with Head Coach Corinne Bond