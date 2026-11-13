Chargers Overcome Growing Pains to Reach Playoffs in Shull’s First Season

(Guthrie Center, IA) — On the surface, it was not a good season for AC/GC who had more losses this year than the last three years combined going 5-4. However, there was players adjusting to new roles, there were a new head coach and yet there was still a playoff appearance and district runner up. Head Coach William Shull says they committed too many penalties and had too many turnovers — they were able to overcome them early but not so much later.

It was the first year for Sophomore Andrew Baumert as starting QB and Shull says he got better as the season moved on

In the backfield, Baumert led in rushing with 615 yards, Senior Morgun Nolte had 550 yards, Senior Ryder Cline had 415, Sophomore Will Skram 406, and Junior Lane Stringer 292. Nolte and Stringer rotated at fullback and Shull says they will use the entire off-season to figure out who will play next year

Stringer was the leading tackler on defense and he will be back.

Overall, Shull would like the kids to forget more about the past and respond to some of the changes he has implemented

Seniors included Nolte, Cline, Ty Ganzer, Cole Van Meter, Lucas Barnett, Nathan Baxter, Cash Suhr, Carson Lovelace, Brandon Carlson, Aiden Grace and Garrett Lemke.

Complete Interview with Head Coach William Shull