Iowa House Speaker Pledges Cooperation with Governor-Elect

(Des Moines, IA) — Republican Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says he’s willing to reach across the aisle to Democrat Governor-Elect Rob Sand.

Grassley says Sand’s campaign reflected many Republican values. However, he wants to wait and see if the Governor-Elect follows through with those initiatives. Sand campaigned on breaking Republicans’ one-party rule to foster more bipartisanship and accountability. Grassley says he would be willing to work with Democrat Rob Sand if they find common ground. But there is a disclaimer:

Grassley says he and other House Republicans are willing to work with Democrat Governor-Elect Rob Sand if he follows through on some of his campaign initiatives.

Meanwhile, Sand is giving more information about his transition into the new role. The current State Auditor defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Zach Lahn in the midterm election Tuesday, with unofficial results showing Sand with more than 55-percent of the vote. On Thursday, Sand announced Elisabeth Buck and Morgan Miller will be co-directors of the Sand Transition Committee. Buck has served on transition teams for two prior Iowa governors, and Miller has served as the political director of the Iowa State Education Association since 2020. Sand also launched a website, IowaForAll-dot-com, where Iowans can find more information.