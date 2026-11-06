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Volleyball

Bulldogs Somers Named to 2A All Tournament Team

By Chris Varney,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30HIMv_1Gogv2Oa00

(Coralville, IA) — Riverside’s Senior Sydney Somers was named to the Class 2A All Tournament Team at the State Volleyball Tournament.

Somers helped the Bulldogs get a first round victory over Union Community in the first round with 12 Kills, 12 Digs, 2 Blocks, and 3 Aces. Then against top seeded Hinton in the semifinals, Somers had 14 Kills, 15 Digs, and 2 Aces.

Somers has committed to play volleyball at Division II Wayne St. in Nebraska.

Riverside had their best season in school history with a 40-1 season.

Beckman Catholic upset Hinton to win the 2A State title.

Class 2A All-Tournament Team

Addie Koelker, Beckman Catholic

Addy Ortegren, Hinton

Jaylin Burkle, Beckman Catholic

Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center

Sydney Sommers, Riverside

Ellie Friessen, Hinton

Joy Burkle, Beckman Catholic (Captain)

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