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Bulldogs Somers Named to 2A All Tournament Team
By Chris Varney,9 days ago
(Coralville, IA) — Riverside’s Senior Sydney Somers was named to the Class 2A All Tournament Team at the State Volleyball Tournament.
Somers helped the Bulldogs get a first round victory over Union Community in the first round with 12 Kills, 12 Digs, 2 Blocks, and 3 Aces. Then against top seeded Hinton in the semifinals, Somers had 14 Kills, 15 Digs, and 2 Aces.
Somers has committed to play volleyball at Division II Wayne St. in Nebraska.
Riverside had their best season in school history with a 40-1 season.
Beckman Catholic upset Hinton to win the 2A State title.
Class 2A All-Tournament Team
Addie Koelker, Beckman Catholic
Addy Ortegren, Hinton
Jaylin Burkle, Beckman Catholic
Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center
Sydney Sommers, Riverside
Ellie Friessen, Hinton
Joy Burkle, Beckman Catholic (Captain)