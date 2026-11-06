Council Bluffs Man Arrested Following Armed Threat at Heartland Family Services

(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a reported armed threat at the Heartland Family Services Peer Center.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility at 3415 West Broadway around 12:59 p.m. on November 5 regarding an armed subject.

An employee, identified as George McGinness, told officers that an adult male driving a red pickup truck had been yelling and cursing at a client in the parking lot. When McGinness approached the vehicle and instructed the driver to leave, the suspect allegedly pointed a black, semi-automatic-style pistol at him through the passenger window and threatened to shoot him before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported.

Through witness statements and a photo lineup, officers identified the suspect as Edward Peters. Police located a red 2003 Chevrolet pickup matching the witness description at a residence at 3125 Third Avenue.

Officers established a secure perimeter around the residence after observing movement near the front door. Crisis negotiators used a vehicle public address system to announce their presence and order Peters to exit peacefully, but received no response.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for Peters. The Emergency Services Team subsequently entered the residence and located Peters inside. He was taken into custody.

Peters was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Harassment in the First Degree, and Interference with Official Acts. Officers booked him into the Pottawattamie County Jail.

The public is reminded that criminal charges are not evidence of guilt, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.