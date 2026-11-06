Cass Health Nurses Honor Guard Holding Fundraising Event

(Atlantic) The Cass Health Nurses Honor Guard will be holding a fundraising event at Pizza Ranch in Atlantic on Thursday, November 19, from 5 to 8 pm.

Portions of every dine-in or carryout purchase will directly support the Nurses Honor Guard’s mission to honor the dedicated nurses who devoted their lives to caring for others. Proceeds from this event will be used to help fund ceremonial tributes, community outreach, and scholarships for local students pursuing a career in nursing.

Founded nationally in 2003, the Nurses Honor Guard has grown to include more than 250 groups across the United States. This volunteer organization is made up of current and former nurses who honor their fellow nurses through funeral and memorial services, honor walks, living tributes, parades, and other community events.

The Cass Health chapter was established in 2024 and has continued to grow, bringing this meaningful tradition of honoring nurses to Southwest Iowa.

Current or former nurses interested in joining this volunteer organization can call 712-243-7575 for more information.