Jessica Handel Receives Cass Health’s ROSE Award

(Atlantic) Cass Health is excited to announce that Jessica Handel of Patient Financial Services has been named the latest recipient of the Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Award for her outstanding dedication to patient advocacy and compassionate service.

Handel has worked at Cass Health for a combined 13.5 years, beginning her career in patient registration in 2010. After a brief time away, she returned to registration in 2017 before transitioning to the billing department in 2018.

“I love to problem solve. I try to achieve the best outcomes for our patients in every aspect of the billing/insurance process,” Handel said.

Handel was nominated by coworker Cindy Petty, who wrote, “Jessica Handel consistently goes above and beyond in her role to support our patients in ways that often go unseen, but never unfelt.”

Although Handel does not typically work directly with patients, she regularly identifies situations where patients may need additional assistance and takes proactive steps to ensure they receive the support they need. “Jess’s work is a powerful reminder that patient care extends far beyond direct clinical interactions. Her quiet advocacy, attention to detail, and willingness to invest her time for the benefit of others embody the true spirit of service,” Petty wrote.

Upon receiving the award, Handel expressed her appreciation for her coworkers and the opportunity to serve patients at Cass Health.

“I am extremely honored and thankful! I thank Cindy Petty for the nomination and for the kind words,” Handel said. “I have been truly blessed to work at Cass Health where our focus is on our patients first. We have some of the best people caring for our patients!”

The ROSE Award was created to honor and celebrate non-nursing employees of Cass Health who exemplify dedication, compassion, and a commitment to service excellence in carrying out their duties and advancing the goals and mission of Cass Health. The criteria are being knowledgeable and efficient, being compassionate and respectful, working with the care team, and going above and beyond for others. Nominations can be made at any time online at casshealth.org/rose.