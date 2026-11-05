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Iowa
Iowa House Speaker Pledges Cooperation With Governor-Elect
By Mandy Billings,6 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Republican Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says he’s willing to reach across the aisle to Democrat Governor-Elect Rob Sand.
Grassley says Sand’s campaign reflected a lot of Republican values. However, he wants to wait and see if the Governor-Elect follows through with those initiatives. Sand campaigned on breaking the one-party rule of Republicans to foster more bipartisanship and accountability.