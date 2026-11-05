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Iowa

Iowa House Speaker Pledges Cooperation With Governor-Elect

By Mandy Billings,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUi2I_1GnvsYem00

(Des Moines, IA) — Republican Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says he’s willing to reach across the aisle to Democrat Governor-Elect Rob Sand.

Grassley says Sand’s campaign reflected a lot of Republican values. However, he wants to wait and see if the Governor-Elect follows through with those initiatives. Sand campaigned on breaking the one-party rule of Republicans to foster more bipartisanship and accountability.

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