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Cass County

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjdWa_1Gno37Qh00

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests.

Cole Jacob Benton, 36, of Hamlin, was arrested on October 30th on the charge of Driving While Barred. Benton was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and released on bond.

Tanya Rae Havens, 42, of Anita, was arrested on October 31st on the charge of OWI – 1st Offense. Havens was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and released on her own recognizance.

Michelle Lynne Miller, 40, of Atlantic, was arrested on November 4th on the charge of OWI – 1st Offense. Miller was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and released on bond.

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