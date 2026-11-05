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Cass County
Cass County Township Trustee and Clerk Results
By Mandy Billings,5 days ago
(Cass Co.) The Cass County Auditor’s Office has released the unofficial Township Trustee and Clerk results from the November 3, 2026 General Election.
Edna Township Trustees Patrick Erickson Kevin Stender
Edna Township Clerk Travis Erickson
Union Township Trustees Clark Gerlock Richard Hoffman
Union Township Clerk Cheryl Christensen
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