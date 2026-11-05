Cass County Township Trustee and Clerk Results

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Auditor’s Office has released the unofficial Township Trustee and Clerk results from the November 3, 2026 General Election.

Edna Township Trustees Patrick Erickson Kevin Stender

Edna Township Clerk Travis Erickson

Union Township Trustees Clark Gerlock Richard Hoffman

Union Township Clerk Cheryl Christensen

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